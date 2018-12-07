Menu
The dark skies above The Morning Bulletin offices as the storm hit.
Coast events cancelled ahead of wet weekend

7th Dec 2018 9:20 AM

WET weather predicted over the weekend has forced several event cancellations.

The Bureau of Meteorology computer modelling forecasts falls of 50 to 100mm over the next four days across parts of the region.

The Get Ready, Get Resilient - Hub Open Day which was scheduled to take place tomorrow from 9am to 1pm in Beaman Park, Yeppoon.

Council apologises for the inconvenience, and will announce a new event date in the near future.

Carols by the Beach has also been postponed by a week and will now be held on Friday, December 14.

