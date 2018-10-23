Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Coast family have survived a gum tree falling on their vehicle in a vicious Sunday storm.
A Coast family have survived a gum tree falling on their vehicle in a vicious Sunday storm. Clayton's Towing
News

Coast family's incredible escape as tree crushes car

Matty Holdsworth
by
23rd Oct 2018 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COAST man has relived the horrifying moment a giant gum tree landed on top of his car, very nearly crushing the passengers inside.

The three Coast occupants were pulled from the wreckage alive and well, after it was felled in Sunday's severe storms.

Glass House Mountains man Josh Nalder, his partner and her younger brother were driving around before the weather took a turn for the worse.

They sought shelter from the torrential rain in Matthew Flinders Park at Beerburrum.

Two minutes later disaster struck.

"It was super scary when the tree fell, it was a huge bang," the electrician said.

"Somehow, all I got was a bump on the head from when the tree hit the roof.

"There was a lot of thunder around and the rain was that heavy, we don't know if it was a lightning strike."

 

A Coast family have survived a gum tree falling on their vehicle in a vicious Sunday storm.
A Coast family have survived a gum tree falling on their vehicle in a vicious Sunday storm. Clayton's Towing

Mr Nalder's father, who is a mechanic, believes the Subaru WRX Impreza is so crumpled, it's a write-off.

 

They were left scratching heads at the horror of what could have been.

"If my partner's brother was sitting behind me, he probably wouldn't be here," he said.

"Same if I had parked just a metre back.

"It is really disheartening but it could have been worse."

Clayton's Towing was tasked with the clean-up and said Mr Nalder was "unlucky" to park where he did.

For now, Mr Nalder is using his grandparents' vehicle for work while he waits on the insurance claim.

Related Items

Show More
beerburrum clayton's towing editors picks matthew flinders park storm suburu sunshine coast tree fell wild weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Rockhampton Thoroughbred trainer charged with cruelty

    premium_icon Rockhampton Thoroughbred trainer charged with cruelty

    Breaking Charges were the result of immediate investigations into serious allegations of alleged animal cruelty

    • 23rd Oct 2018 3:35 PM
    Capricornia drivers' most ticketed offence

    Capricornia drivers' most ticketed offence

    News The amount of drivers caught will shock you.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 3:22 PM
    New show committee announced as council take over event

    premium_icon New show committee announced as council take over event

    News Plans to make the show a major event for regional Queensland

    No refund on $250K GKI crypto currency bid

    premium_icon No refund on $250K GKI crypto currency bid

    Business Developer Terry Agnew says it's just part of doing business

    Local Partners