Coast Guard and RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter training off Wreck Point, Yeppoon
Community

Coast Guard and RACQ Capricorn Rescue team up for training

Jack Evans
4th May 2020 11:08 AM
Coast Guard Yeppoon spent the weekend assisting the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter with crew training off the Yeppoon coast.

The coast guard provided Yeppoon Rescue 1 as the target vessel for three on-water winching exercises.

Training took place off Wreck Point on Friday, on Sunday and is scheduled again for this morning.

The coast guard said weather has been mixed over the past week with some good weather attracting many boaters onto the water during the weekend.

However, a sudden weather change on Friday night with strong SE winds some boat users running into trouble.

coast guard yeppoon racq capricorn rescue helicopter
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

