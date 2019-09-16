Coast Guard called to assist tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon

Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.

YEPPOON Coast Guard were tasked to the tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon Friday night that took the life of 39-year-old Emerald man Adam Garde and his father-in-law 59-year-old Mackay man Norm Martin.

A passing boat discovered the vessel, a six-metre aluminium catamaran Sailfish 3000, near the mouth of Island Head Creek at 11.30pm.

Water Police contacted Yeppoon Coast Guard to tow the catamaran back to Rosslyn Bay Saturday morning.

Yeppoon Rescue One with James Fleming as skipper and Marjorie Roth, Buck Rogers and Scott Anderson as crew, left Rosslyn Bay at 7.05am.

As the Coast Guard vessel passed Cape Manifold, Water Police radioed to advise the damaged catamaran was taking too much water and they would have to beach the boat.

Coast Guard assistance was no longer required and Yeppoon Rescue One returned to Rosslyn Bay at 9.35am.

On Saturday, a radio call was received from the skipper of a 5.5 metre plate boat drifting in deep water with fuel problems. Yeppoon Rescue One with Rex Kirk as skipper and Phil Schefe, Andrew Rebar and Alistair Sleeman as crew, left the harbour at 2.40 pm to assist then received radio calls reporting another boat near The Child island with no people on board.

They diverted to check on the boat, but the boat had since been moved. It is believed people were diving from the boat. Coast Guard reminds people to properly flag a diving boat, so that other boats are aware.

Yeppoon Rescue One then towed the plate boat back to Rosslyn bay.

On Sunday, a mobile phone call from a Marine Assist member alerted the Coast Guard that his boat lost power near the Pinnacles.

With no power, the skipper could not use the GPS to give coordinates or his radio to allow a radio direction finder.

Yeppoon Rescue One with Rex Kirk as skipper and Alistair Sleeman and Lynne Croft as crew left the harbour and searched for an hour to find the boat off Corio Heads.

The boat was towed back to Rosslyn Bay.

For those interested in improving their navigation skills, there are two spots left for the Coastal Navigation course at Yeppoon Coast Guard on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29.

Call 4933 6600 to register.