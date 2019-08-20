Menu
ISLAND EDUCATION: Last Wednesday, members from Coast Guard Yeppoon, Jim Goodsell (centre), Ron O'Grady and Scott Anderson, travelled to Great Keppel Island to provide Marine Studies training for students from Yeppoon High School.
Coast Guard gives marine education on GKI

Leighton Smith
by
20th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
LAST Wednesday, members from Coast Guard Yeppoon travelled to Great Keppel Island to provide Marine Studies training for students from Yeppoon High School.

This included use of flares, VHF radio and distress beacons; after which the school dinghies were towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Fine weather and low winds attracted lots of boaties onto the water at the weekend.

On Saturday a request for assistance was received from a 5m tinnie with 2 POB which run out of fuel while returning 1.5nm north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour after travelling further than anticipated and with an inaccurate fuel gauge. Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: Bob Wills) responded at 2pm and towed it back to the harbour at 2.30pm.

On Sunday morning a 5m centre console boat required assistance after breaking down at Finlays Reef. Marine Assist Rescue( Skipper: Phil Schefe) was despatched at 7.50am and returned with the boat in tow at 9.05am.

