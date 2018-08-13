Coast guard kept busy over weekend in pristine conditions

VESSEL rescues, a marine studies session for high school students and a police investigation were all in the week's work for Coast Guard Yeppoon.

On Thursday 9 August, Gormans Removal Rescue with skipper Jim Goodsell departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 11am heading to Great Keppel Island to meet Yeppoon State High School students for their Marine Studies program.

On the way, a call was received at 11.20am from a 12m power catamaran with four people on board which was taking on water.

Initially the vessel wasn't able to start the bilge pumps so the rescue vessel aborted the original task and met the catamaran about two nautical miles east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

By that stage the bilge pumps started working so the boat was shadowed safely into the harbour at 12pm.

The Coast Guard crew headed back to Great Keppel Island where the 25 students were divided into groups for practical demonstration and use of marine radios, distress beacons and flares.

The students were impressed with the demonstration of how flares could continue to burn underwater and can easily burn through plastic or metal.

On Thursday August 10, Marine Assist Rescue with skipper Barry Semple responded to a call from a 5m power boat, with two people on board that had broken down 1km north of Conical Rocks.

The rescue vessel departed at 8.10 am and returned with the boat in tow at 10.15 am.

Later that day, Yeppoon Police requested transport for two officers to travel to Great Keppel Island to investigate a suspicious fire.

Gormans Removals Rescue with skipper John Tait departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.45pm and returned at 5.15pm.