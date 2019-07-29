Coast Guard kept busy with several breakdowns last week

Vessel under tow from GKI by the Yeppoon Coast Guard.

SUNNY days and calm conditions have blessed the Capricorn Coast, with boaties taking advantage of the fine weather and hitting the waves.

With many boats out on the water last week, Coast Guard Yeppoon said they were called for assistance from seven boats.

Sunday, July 21

A 14m yacht ran out of fuel just outside Rosslyn Bay Harbour with two people on board. Rex Kirk and crew departed at 3.30pm on Gormans Removals Rescue and towed the yacht safely back to the marina, returning at 4.10pm.

Wednesday, July 24

A 7.5m power boat ran into a motor problem at The Pinnacles with four people on board. Kingsley Bartle and crew departed at 6.30am on Gormans Removals Rescue and towed the boat safely into Rosslyn Bay Harbour, returning at 10am.

A 6m power boat ran into a battery problem with two people on board, 200m from Rosslyn Bay Harbour. Kingsley Bartle and crew departed at 10am on Gormans Removals Rescue and towed the boat safely back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, returning at 10.30am.

A 7.5m power boat ran into a motor problem at Five Rocks with two people on board. Kingsley Bartle and crew departed at 5.15pm on Marine Assist Rescue and towed the boat safely into Rosslyn Bay Harbour, returning at 9.30pm.

Thursday, July 25

A 7.5m power boat ran into a motor problem at Iron Pot with two people on board. Rex Kirk and crew departed at 11am on Marine Assist Rescue and towed the boat safely into Rosslyn Bay Harbour, returning at 12.50pm.

Saturday, July 27

A 4.1m power boat's motor broke down just outside of Rosslyn Bay Harbour with two people on board. Kingsley Bartle and crew departed at 11.30am on Marine Assist Rescue and towed the boat safely back into Rosslyn Bay Harbour, returning at 11.50am.

A 10m yacht ran into a motor problem with four people on board. Kingsley Bartle and crew departed at 2.20pm on Marine Assist Rescue and towed the boat safely back into Rosslyn Bay Harbour, returning at 2.55pm.

RV McDonald's Escorted outriggers during races between Emu Park and Great Keppel Island and Emu Park and Yeppoon for most of the day.

Sunday, July 28

Marine Assist Rescue from Roslyn Bay and CHSS Rescue from Keppel Sands travelled up the Fitzroy River to join Bluefin Sports Rescue from Rockhampton flotilla in the Emergency Services Day at Rockhampton. RV McDonald's was also towed up to be on display.

This Saturday there will be a free safe boating course at Rosslyn Bay, which will include a flare demonstration. This course will run from 8.30-11am, family members are welcome. To register, phone 49336600.