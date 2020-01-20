Coast Guard nominated for Community Service Award

Coast Guard Thirsty Sound has been nominated for an Australia Day award.

The Coast Guard Thirsty Sound QF24 at Stanage Bay has been recognised for the tireless commitment to volunteer marine rescue – with a nomination for the Community Group Service Award in the 2020 Livingstone Shire Council Australia Day awards.

Flotilla Commander Barry Williams has volunteered at Thirsty Sound for 10 years and said the team of 21 was “chuffed” when they found out they had been nominated.

Mr Williams said Thirsty Sound was nominated by yachties who annually travel up to the Whitsundays during the sailing season.

“We’re really chuffed about it,” he said.

“They really appreciated the service we provide because we are open at 6.30am in the morning and do the area and then we stay open on the radios up until 9.30pm and then maintain an emergency only watch after that through until the next ­morning until 6.30am.

“It’s the first time we’ve been nominated (for an Australia Day award) and I think it gives the feedback from the yachting community that they do appreciate the service we provide.

“It came out of the blue and all our members are ­really appreciative.”

Some members of QF24 - Alf Nord, Barry Williams, Mary Torrisi, Sandy Williams, George Kelly, Bill Nord, Jan Ibbotson, Bryce Strohfeldt, Sandra Strohfeldt and Neville Kayes.

Thirsty Sound is a flotilla within the CQ squadron of Coast Guards – made up of Stanage Bay, Yeppoon, Keppel Sands and Rockhampton’s Fitzroy River.

“It’s important we have a rescue organisation that can respond to any distress,” Mr Williams said.

Although Thirsty Sound helps mostly with towing in boats with engine problems and similar issues, Mr Williams recalled a time the crew was involved in searching for a lost man who had fallen overboard two years ago.

“It can be hard so we’ve got to support each other and accept the fact we’ve done the best we can,” he said.

Thirsty Sound receives partial funding from the Qld government so holds fundraisers and welcomes donations from the public.

Boaties are encouraged to join the Marine Assist.

THIRSTY SOUND

Thirsty Sound covers a range of 50 nautical miles, as far north as Curle Island, out west to High Peak Island and down to Island HeaD Creek, as well as the internal waters of Shoalwater and Broadsound BAYS (including the community of Clairview).

It has two vessels: a 9.8m New Star Catamaran and an 18ft RHID.

It operates within the Shoalwater Militiary Training Area and has previously been engaged by the military as safety boats and escorts during training exercises.