Coast Guard Open Day welcomes boating community

BOATING enthusiasts will be given the opportunity to gain a glimpse into the life of Yeppoon's Coast Guard.

Next Saturday, the QF11 crew will be hosting an Open Day at Rosslyn Bay Harbour, with members of the public invited to attend.

The day will be designed so the community can see what being apart of the Coast Guard is all about.

Gormans Removals Rescue, Marine Assist Rescue and RV McDonalds on pontoon. Contributed

It will also act as a way to encourage boaters to join Marine Assist.

Throughout the day there will be a number of activities, viewings of the three rescue vessels and the radio room, a safe boating presentation and demonstrations on life jackets, life rafts ad flares.

There will also be tips for boat maintenance for owners, as well as a sausage sizzle and a colouring in competition for the children, and lots of give-aways.

Photographs of the new rescue vessel set to be finished by the end of the year will be displayed.

Brittany Lauga on a RMH Rescue during an exercise. Mrs Lauga will be attending the Open Day. Contributed

Raffle tickets will also be sold, with a number of prizes donated by local businesses.

The multi-draw raffle will be drawn around 2.30pm on the day.

The day will kick-off at 6.30am, with activities beginning at 8:30am and ending at 3pm.

A class during the safe boating course. Contributed

Open Day:

6.30am: Start

All day: Susage sizzle - gold coin donation. Vessel and radio room inspections.

8.30am-10am: Safe boating presentation. Boat and trailer maintenance.

10am-10.30am: Like jacket and flare demonstration.

11.30am-12.30pm: Lunch and life raft demonstration.

12.30pm-2pm: Safe boating presentation.

2pm-2.30pm: Life jacket and flare demonstration.

2.30pm- 3pm: Colouring competition awards. Volunteer awards. Raffle draw.