Coast Guard performs dramatic rescues over the weekend

COAST Guard Yeppoon had a number of dramatic rescues over the weekend, including a large 50’ flybridge cruiser that had broken down between Rosslyn Bay Harbour and Great Keppel Island on Saturday.

The male skipper tried to restart the vessel but was overcome by seasickness due to the rough conditions.

Coast Guard received his call for help and Yeppoon Rescue 1 left the harbour at 12.35 pm.

By the time the rescue vessel reached the position, the cruiser had drifted two nautical miles south and was found abeam the Causeway at 1.15pm.

Due to the rough seas and strong north easterly wind, Marine Assist Rescue met the two vessels outside the harbour and a line was passed from the bow of Marine Assist Rescue to the stern of the cruiser to control it during the passage into the harbour.

On Monday, December 12, Coast Guard was tasked by QAS to conduct a medevac at Great Keppel Island.

A retired couple in a large catamaran had been moored off Fisherman Beach for some days but were unable to move as the male skipper had been ill and was unable to travel to the mainland for help.

Yeppoon Rescue 1 left Rosslyn Bay Harbour with a paramedic on board at 9.50am and arrived at 10.25am.

After a medical examination, the man had to be taken to hospital.

Yeppoon Rescue 1 returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour with the patient at 11.10am.

On Friday, a Marine Assist member called Coast Guard Yeppoon as his boat had broken down at Big Peninsula, Greta Keppel Island, due to dirty fuel.

Yeppoon Rescue 1 left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 1.10pm, reaching Big Peninsular at 2.10pm.

The boat was towed, reaching Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 3.30pm.

Coast Guard Yeppoon is now using Tripwatch, an electronic radio log, to record boat trip departure and return details for the boating public.

It also includes comprehensive records of the contact details, boat details and vehicle details of Marine Assist contributors.

This reduces the amount of information which is required to be recorded during radio calls.

It also allows Marine Assist contributors to log on and log off online without calling Coast Guard and update their contact and other details online.

To register to Tripwatch, first go to www.coastguard.com.au to obtain a password, then head to tripwatch.coastguard.com.au to register future trips.