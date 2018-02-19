Coast guard rescues boy after catch of the day goes wrong

A MOMENT of pride turned to pain for young William Weaver on Saturday whose catch of the day turned against him.

After his family's boat broke down 24km north-east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour around midday, the eight-year-old kept fishing while waiting for Coast Guard Yeppoon to reach their position beyond Barren Island.

The 6m power boat suffered a breakdown in big swell due to contaminated fuel and waited 90 minutes for help as conditions caused delays with rescue crews.

In that time, the family continued fishing and the young boy reeled in a red emperor.

Proud of his huge catch, he held the fish up to admire it but it slipped from his grasp and the dorsal fin punctured his leg, causing considerable pain.

Skipper of Gormans Removals Rescue, John Tait, reported the family were relieved to see the rescue crews as they reached them at 1.55pm.

The sea was reportedly too rough for crews to get close enough to pass on first aid equipment or to transfer the patient.

The boat was towed to Rosslyn Bay and the young boy was taken to Yeppoon Hospital to have the fish spike removed.