Coast Guard rescues jetski in large swells

A jetski under tow by the Yeppoon Coastguard.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard came to the rescue of multiple jetskis and boats over the past week.

The volunteer crew received a call on Australia Day for a Keppel Sands Marine Assist member whose jet ski had broken down on the way back from Great Keppel Island.

Yeppoon Rescue One, with Skipper Phil Schefe, towed the jetski back to the harbour.

On Wednesday morning, a five-metre runabout with one person on board broke down about one nautical mile north-west of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Skipper Rex Kirk and crew attended in Marine Assist Rescue and the boat was towed back. The owner gave a donation for the help.

Yachts at the blessing of the fleet. Photo: Kay Spriggs.

Later on Wednesday, a Marine Assist Member at Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island could not restart the motor on his 6m sports cruiser.

Skipper Kingsley Bartle and crew in the Marine Assist Rescue took the vessel in tow back to the harbour.

On Sunday morning, the coast guard was called back to Putney Beach for a jetski, with two people on board, that wouldn’t start.

Skipper Merv Studt and two crew aboard the Marine Assist Rescue headed over in very rough conditions with 1.5 to two metre swells.

The jet ski was towed back to the harbour in a very slow trip.

The owner gave a good donation which included his sign up for a membership.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard also provided a display at the Yeppoon Main Beach for the Beach Party on Australia Day.

Marine Assist Rescue at the blessing of the fleet. Photo: Kay Spriggs

A blessing of the fleet was organised by the Capricornia Cruising Yacht Club in Rosslyn Bay Harbour and three coast guard vessels participated.

A free safe boating course will be offered on Saturday (February 6) from 8.30am to 11am for new boat owners and boaties new to the Capricorn Coast.

It will include a flare demonstration.

To register, call 4933 6600.

Thanks to a very generous donation of a shed full of treasures, Coast Guard Yeppoon will be holding a monster garage sale and open day at Rosslyn Bay on Saturday, February 13, starting at 7am.