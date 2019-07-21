Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTION STATIONS: Coast Guard Yeppoon responded to two boats in need of help.
ACTION STATIONS: Coast Guard Yeppoon responded to two boats in need of help. Contributed
News

Coast guard rescues of two boats missing vital resources

Meg Bolton
by
21st Jul 2019 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SKIPPERS on a five metre boat forgot at least one thing when they set off to Coorooman Creek last Saturday - the fuel.

They ran out of petrol two nautical miles north west of Hummocky Island well short of their destination.

Marine Assist Rescue skipper Barry Semple departed Rosslyn Bay at 2.55 pm to deliver fuel, arriving on scene at 4.25 pm.　

After the boat was refuelled, it was able to proceed independently to Coorooman Creek.

Fisherman left downstream

TWO fishermen were left on the water after losing the propeller of their 5.2-metre boat northeast of Cape Capricorn.

They called the Yeppoon Coast Guard on July 12, after leaving the boat ramp at Nerimbera and travelling down the Fitzroy River.

Marine Assist Rescue Barry Semple found them at a location 10nm north east of Cape Capricorn, 39nm from Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 1.20pm.

They were towed back to shore.

boat coast guard rockhampton yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Change to landlord tax hits thousands of other ratepayers

    premium_icon Change to landlord tax hits thousands of other ratepayers

    News For 70 per cent of ordinary home-owner ratepayers, first-home owners, 'battlers' and pensioners, 'there is the disappointment' the general rate had to increase

    Grandparents' hope destroyed at Rocky's rehab forum

    premium_icon Grandparents' hope destroyed at Rocky's rehab forum

    News They said a rehab centre could change their family

    Pair charged over alleged stolen car containing a child

    premium_icon Pair charged over alleged stolen car containing a child

    Crime UPDATE: A man and woman have been charged over the alleged incident