Coast guard rescues of two boats missing vital resources

ACTION STATIONS: Coast Guard Yeppoon responded to two boats in need of help. Contributed

SKIPPERS on a five metre boat forgot at least one thing when they set off to Coorooman Creek last Saturday - the fuel.

They ran out of petrol two nautical miles north west of Hummocky Island well short of their destination.

Marine Assist Rescue skipper Barry Semple departed Rosslyn Bay at 2.55 pm to deliver fuel, arriving on scene at 4.25 pm.

After the boat was refuelled, it was able to proceed independently to Coorooman Creek.

Fisherman left downstream

TWO fishermen were left on the water after losing the propeller of their 5.2-metre boat northeast of Cape Capricorn.

They called the Yeppoon Coast Guard on July 12, after leaving the boat ramp at Nerimbera and travelling down the Fitzroy River.

Marine Assist Rescue Barry Semple found them at a location 10nm north east of Cape Capricorn, 39nm from Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 1.20pm.

They were towed back to shore.