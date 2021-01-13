Coast Guard responds to multiple calls for help

On Sunday, Coast Guard Rockhampton received a call to assist with a vessel that had broken its mooring and was pushed towards rocks between the bridges in the Fitzroy River. Picture: Contributed

Despite strong winds over the weekend, Coast Guard Yeppoon received seven calls for assistance earlier in the week.

Coast Guard received a call from the owner of a jet ski on the Main Beach at Great Keppel Island who reported the engine was vibrating badly on January 4.

Marine Assist Rescue departed at 11.45am and returned at 2.40pm after travelling at only eight knots with the vessel in tow.

Later that day, a call was received from a Marine Assist member who had joined only that day.

His 6.5m tinnie had engine problems between Flat and Manifold Islands.

Yeppoon Rescue One departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 5.15pm and returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 9.10pm with the vessel in tow.

A Marine Assist member reported at 9.40am on January 5 the motor on his 6.2m tinnie was broken and his anchor was dragging between Cape Manifold and Manifold Island.

Yeppoon Rescue One departed at 10.30am.

They found the boat at 12.15pm, which had drifted through the passage and was just to the north of Cape Manifold.

The vessel was taken in tow and returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.30pm.

The owner of an 8m cabin cruiser called on January 6 at 6am to report he was outside the harbour and had a flat battery.

Marine Assist Rescue prepared to take a jump starter pack out but before they could a passing boat towed the disabled vessel into the harbour.

Later that day, a Marine Assist member in an 8.6m cabin cruiser reported he had engine problems just outside the harbour.

Yeppoon Rescue One departed at 2.40pm and towed the vessel to the Yacht Club by 3pm.

A Marine Assist member reported his boat was beached on Humpy Island on January 7.

Arrangements were made to attempt to refloat the boat at high tide later that day.

Yeppoon Rescue One departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.10pm.

Within five minutes, the owner reported his boat was floating and he no longer required assistance.

A member of the public raised the alarm, but the tide was going out and the vessel had started to dry out on the rocks.

It appeared the vessel had somehow come away from its mooring and had drifted upstream on the incoming tide.

In the meantime, a family member of the vessel owner had arrived and ran the anchor out so the boat would not drift when refloated on the incoming tide.

After the vessel had refloated, Bluefin Sports rescue took the vessel in tow and moved it in deeper water at 6pm where it could be checked and restarted.

It was then moved to a temporary mooring under its own power.

It did not appear to have suffered any serious damage from the grounding.