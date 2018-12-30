Coast guard reveals near swamping in CQ waters

HELP NEEDED: A vessel with three people on board was caught in rough seas near Rosslyn Bay Harbour at the weekend.

YEPPOON Coast Guard reacted quickly to rescue a boat after it had been swamped outside of Rosslyn Bay Harbour over the weekend.

The incident involving a 6m vessel carrying three people took place on Saturday morning.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard were called for assistance at about 6.50am after the vessel slowed down as it headed out of the harbour and was caught by a wave.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard urged people to be aware of ocean conditions when manoeuvring out to sea.

Conditions had been rough on CQ waters across the weekend with winds up to 15 to 25 knots which deterred many boaties.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicts easterly winds will reach 15 to 20 knots in the region today, with seas of about 1m to 1.5m.