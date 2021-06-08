Coast Guard rushes to late-night emergency radio beacon

The Coast Guard’s operations tracks for the week.

The Coast Guard’s operations tracks for the week.

A number of vessel assists, a radio beacon activation, and escort duties for the three-day National Outrigger Championships off Emu Park gave three Coast Guard flotillas a busy first week of June.

Monday, May 31

On Monday, May 31, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a request to assist a 16m sailing ketch with motor problems.

The yacht with two people on board had sailed from Great Keppel Island, but required help to enter Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Marine Rescue One (Skipper: Barry Semple) departed the harbour at 12.30pm, took the yacht in tow and moved it to a Marina berth at 1.40pm.

Tuesday, June 1

Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: Rex Kirk) assisted two boaters in one trip.

Coast Guard Yeppoon was called to help a boat with fuel problems at Humpy Island.

After departing the harbour at 10.30am, a phone call was received from a Marine Assist member on a jets ski that had stopped on a trip from RBH to GKI with two people, and could not be restarted due to a flat battery.

MAR diverted towards GKI, located the jet ski, and provided a Jump Starter Pack.

The jet ski was restarted and returned to RBH.

MAR continued on to Humpy Island and took a 6m boat with three people in tow, returning to RBH at 12.35pm.

The owner made a donation to the Coast Guard.

The boat under tow from Humpy Island.

Thursday, June 3

At 9.30am, Coast Guard Keppel Sands received a call from a Marine Assist subscriber requesting medical assistance for a crew member suffering a suspected stroke.

The vessel was approximately 2 hours East of Rosslyn Bay.

Coast Guard Keppel Sands helped keep QAS and the vessel in touch with each other during the operation.

The vessel returned to Rosslyn Bay at 11.02am where it was met by QAS and the patient was transferred by helicopter to hospital.

Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6

The three-day Australian Outrigger Championships were held at Emu Park, and six Coast Guard vessels from Keppel Sands, Rockhampton and Yeppoon flotillas were involved as safety vessels, escorting over 100 outriggers during the races around Wedge and Pelican Islands and as far north as Farnborough Beach.

The paddlers raced over three distances – 11.5km, 18km and 24km.

The final competitors in the longest race completed the course in three hours.

Several paddlers were assisted due to canoe damage, injury, or exhaustion.

Saturday, June 5

On Saturday morning, the free Safe Boating course was conducted by Jim Goodsell for a group of 10 boat owners and family members who learnt about local conditions and got to see flares in action.

The heat from red flares was demonstrated by burning a hole in a plastic bucket filled with water and melting an aluminium bar.

After a long day escorting the outriggers, the resident duty crew were enjoying a well-earned rest at 7pm when they received a call from the Police Search and Rescue Coordinator that a distress beacon had been activated approximately 30nm NE of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Coast Guard Yeppoon was asked to help, as was the CapRescue helicopter from Rockhampton, and a Border Force Challenger aircraft from Cairns.

Yeppoon Rescue One (Skipper: Jim Warren) departed the harbour at 7.20pm, travelling at 25 knots.

The rescue helicopter was launched at 7.35pm, travelling at 114 knots and arriving overhead at 8.25pm.

Yeppoon Rescue One arrived on scene shortly afterwards at 8.38pm and the Challenger aircraft arrived shortly after that, orbiting overhead.

The vessel in distress that had activated the beacon had left Rosslyn Bay earlier in the day with one adult and two children on board.

The owner had logged on with Coast Guard with a return time of 8pm but had given an imprecise destination and no registration number as the boat had recently been relocated from South Australia and re-registered in Queensland.

The owner could not remember the new registration, which was not shown on the boat.

To compound the problem, AMSA had not been given the new registration to match to the distress beacon on the boat.

The initial impression after the beacon activation, was that a boat linked to an owner in South Australia was in trouble in Queensland, but the nature of the problem was not known.

It transpired that the steering gear on the boat had broken and the owner had not been able to make contact with anyone ashore by radio or phone.

The sea conditions were worsening and the children were seasick; the owner therefore resorted to activating the distress beacon.

The boat was taken in tow by Yeppoon Rescue One, arriving at Rosslyn Bay Harbour just after midnight.