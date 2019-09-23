Coast Guard tackles eight-hour rescue mission

Yeppoon Coast Guard got a new rescue boat on the weekend which was involved in an eight hour rescue on Monday.

A NEW addition to Yeppoon’s Coast Guard has provided some much appreciated comfort to the sea-faring crew after years of “fairly spartan conditions”.

The new boat, Yeppoon Rescue One, provided a number of small luxuries to those on board, including a hot cuppa and a microwave meal to crew who ventured out last Monday on an eight-hour boat rescue mission.

A call came through last Monday that a Marine Assist member’s inboard diesel engine was overheating on his 9-metre wooden displacement hull at Delcomyn Bay.

Skipper Alan Barsby and his crew, Rex Kirk, Scott Anderson and Alastair Sleeman, set out at 1.45pm and reached the vessel at 3.30pm, taking it under tow 25 minutes later.

At 9.18pm the vessel was dropped outside Ross Creek to wait on the high tide.

The weather was a mixed bag for boaties last week, with light winds and pleasant mornings and strong winds at various times restricting boating opportunities.

There were few boats out on Saturday, with many waiting for the strong winds to die down ahead of good weather predicted for Sunday which turned out to be overcast, drizzling and strong winds clearing later in the day.

On Saturday, crew on a 15-metre yacht spotted a large whale at Manifold Passage just before their motor failed due to fuel problems. They sailed to Rosslyn Bay and radioed the Coast Guard to assist them into the harbour, with skipper Barry Semple leading the crew who finished the operation at 2.48pm.

On Sunday, the skipper of a five-metre aluminium outboard boat with three passengers phoned for assistance after a boat break down at Great Keppel Island.