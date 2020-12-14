Coast Guard takes Santa to children’s Christmas party

ALTHOUGH strong winds kept most boaties at home, Central Queensland Coast Guards were hard at work last week.

Below is a diary of their significant tasks.

Monday

On Monday, an empty aluminium boat floating off Keppel Sands was the trigger for a search for a possible missing occupant.

At 3.58pm Keppel Sands Coast Guard was contacted by Yeppoon Coast Guard, advising that a member of the public had reported a vessel drifting fast in the strong winds.

The vessel appeared to have come from Cooroman Creek and was drifting across the front of Keppel Sands. There was no sign of an occupant.

A crew was quickly organised and the drifting vessel was located south of Pumpkin Creek towards Girt Island.

After some difficulty in the rough conditions, a tow line was established and both vessels returned to Keppel Sands.

The boat contained fishing gear but no propeller.

After passing details to police, Coast Guard Yeppoon and the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service were requested to search the coastline from Rosslyn Bay to the entrance of Coorooman Creek. Nobody was found.

The search resumed at 6am on Tuesday.

Two helicopters and Yeppoon Rescue One searched along the coast again.

At 9am, the crew of Rescue One spotted a life ring on Flat Island, but it was impossible to retrieve it. The search was suspended.

In the afternoon, CHSS 2 was launched from Keppel Sands and recovered the life ring from Flat Island.

At 2.57pm, the police advised that the owner of the boat had been located.

He informed them that the boat had accidentally drifted away from Zilzie Beach on Monday and no one was missing.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, Yeppoon Rescue One assisted a solo yachtsman on a catamaran which had been struck by lightning at Long Beach.

Saturday

On Saturday, Jim Goodsell conducted a marine radio course for members of the public.

Other members of the flotilla were occupied with on-water training such as man overboard drills, which involve picking up a dummy from the water even in the rough conditions whipped up by strong winds.

Around midday, Yeppoon Coast Guard received a call from Santa Claus as his normal transport was unavailable and he had to meet the children at the Capricornia Cruising Yacht Club Christmas party at 5.30pm.

Flotilla members interrupted preparations for their own party to meet Santa at Keppel Bay Marina and take him across the harbour to CCYC.

Sunday

At 7.27 on Sunday morning, Yeppoon Coast Guard received a phone call from a Marine Assist member whose 5.5-metre power boat had been swamped at Fisherman’s Beach at Great Keppel Island on Friday night.

The boat was the victim of the extreme tides associated with the new moon on Tuesday and the high waves whipped up by strong winds.

The owner reported the boat had been anchored off the beach but it went aground as the tide receded and was swamped by waves before it refloated on the rising tide.

He was, however, able to prevent it from rolling over.

The owner arranged for a tractor to tow the boat up the beach away from the water, and it was then cleaned out.

As the engine was inoperable, he requested a tow back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Yeppoon Rescue One left Rosslyn Bay at 7.40m but was unable to land any crew at Fisherman’s Beach due to the rough conditions: it had to detour to Putney Beach to put crew ashore.

The tractor was used again to tow the boat back to the waterline and a towline was attached.

Yeppoon Rescue One returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour with the boat in tow at 8.35am.