Coast Guard to the rescue: Four skippers called out for help

YEPPOON Coast Guard was kept busy at the weekend, being called out to assist four boats in windy conditions.

The skipper of a 20-meter power catamaran at Fisherman’s Beach on Great Keppel called Coast Guard on Friday morning, advising he had lost power to his anchor winch and could not retrieve the anchor.

Skipper Barry Semple and crew Rob Wills, Buck Rogers, Alastair Sleeman and Cess Neylan in Yeppoon Rescue One, left the harbour at 7.59am and arrived at the vessel in just over half an hour.

Three members of the Coast Guard crew boarded the vessel and pulled the anchor up by hand. They completed the job just before 9am.

On Saturday, Coast Guard had three more calls for assistance.

The skipper of a 6.5-meter power boat called at 9.20am to advise his vessel with three people on board was broken down. It was anchored at Wide Grounds, about 28 nautical miles from Rosslyn Bay.

Skipper Al Barsby and crew Rob Wills, David Orr, Heather Bellett and Alastair Sleeman, arrived at the stricken vessel at 11.20am.

The vessel was taken under tow and both boats were safely back in the harbour at 1.30pm.

The second phone call was from the skipper of a 6-meter power boat with two people on board that wouldn’t start at Long Beach on Great Keppel Island.

Skipper Barry Semple with crew Rex Kirk, Michael Montanari and Paul Dyer in Marine Assist, arrived at the stricken vessel at 11am.

Seven minutes later the vessel was under tow and was back in Rosslyn Bay Harbour by midday.

The third call for assistance was from the skipper of a 7-metre power boat, with five people on board, that was having steering problems coming back from near Barron Island.

Skipper Al Barsby and crew Rob Wills, Leonie Newton, Tony Parry and Mario Polizzi, in Yeppoon Rescue One, arrived at the distressed vessel in just over an hour.

The vessel was in tow a few minutes later and back in the harbour by 5.40 pm.