Coast Guard to the rescue

YEPPOON Coast Guard is warning boaties about how they anchor vessels following a difficult rescue mission of a 12-metre sailing catamaran that beached at Kemp Beach after dragging its anchor.

The catamaran was sitting behind Double Heads at Kemp Beach last week when an overnight wind shift from north east to south easterly saw the yacht drag its anchor and wreck both its rudders as it was beached.

On Friday morning, Yeppoon Rescue One headed to Kemp Beach and towed the catamaran off the beach and to the calm waters of Statue Bay.

A 12-metre catamaran was rescued by Yeppoon Coast Guard on the weekend after wind changes caused it to drag its anchor and wreck both rudders when it became beached.

There, the crew and the vessel awaited Marine Assist Rescue, who attached a stern line and guided the vessel into the harbour, as it had no steering.

After arriving at the bay at 8.50am, a stern line was attached and the three boats entered the harbour.

Marine Rescue ‘rafted up’ with ropes to the catamaran for the last part of the trip to place it above the mud flat in the harbour between the pontoons.

Boats caught with a wind change at night are urged to seek deeper sheltered water and stay well clear of any beach wave break.

Owners of a 5.5 metre fibreglass power boat also learnt a lesson about best practice at a boat ramp, after the boat slipped off the trailer and onto the ramp last week.

Coast Guard assisted and advised boaties to never remove the safety chain until the trailer is in the water.

Despite ideal conditions of flat seas, sunshine and light winds on Monday, a skipper and three passengers found themselves broken down on an 8.5 metre centre console, 9km north of Five Rocks.

At 8.21am, Coast Guard’s Marine Rescue One took the vessel in tow and arrived back at Rosslyn Bay harbour at 10.20am.

As the winds picked up around midday, the Coast Guard received an SOS call from the captain of a 3.9 metre tinny that had broken down just off Turtle Lookout and had been pushed down to the causeway into shallow water by strong winds.

Yeppoon Rescue One received a radio call from a nine metre sailing boat after a motor breakdown and left the harbour at 8am to meet the vessel sailing slowly from Great Keppel Island.

The crew took it in tow and proceeded to the harbour.

The yacht was ‘rafted up’ to the Coast Guard boat with ropes and was guided back to harbour at 10:05am.

After the busy start to the weekend, things quietened down for Coast Guard crews until late Sunday, when a six-metre tri power boat called seeking a tow into the harbour due to the boat not starting.

The boat was brought back to the harbour pontoon at 4pm.

Another successful Safe Boating course at the Coast Guard training room at the harbour was held on Saturday.

The next course will be run on December 7.