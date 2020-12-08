Coast Guard undertakes search and rescue training

COAST GUARD UPDATE: Plenty of people participated in search and rescue training in Gladstone over the weekend.

COAST GUARD UPDATE: Plenty of people participated in search and rescue training in Gladstone over the weekend.

COAST Guard Yeppoon has managed to keep busy over the past week despite strong winds keeping most boaties at home.

In their summary of activities, the Coast Guard reflected on having to provide assistance for a boat while also being involved in a safe boating course at Rosslyn Bay on Saturday and a combined search and rescue exercise at Gladstone on Saturday.

Around 8am on Tuesday December 1, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a phone call from a Marine Assist member in a power boat whose motor had suddenly stopped about 1 nm south east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour en route to Great Keppel Island.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been involved in training with Yeppoon Coast Guard in recent weeks.

The three men on board had investigated possible solutions to no avail.

The electronics had given out so they needed to use a mobile phone to call Coast Guard for assistance.

Yeppoon Rescue One (Skipper; Elizabeth Goodsell with Phil Schefe and Rob Wills), went to their assistance.

The tow was easily established and the boat was towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 9.15am.

The boat had been on the way to Great Keppel Island to collect family who had been camping there for the past week.

As the family was still waiting to be collected with their camping gear, the boat owner said he needed to borrow a boat to collect his family.

He was very grateful for the assistance and also glad he belonged to Marine Assist.

Yeppoon Rescue One berthed at VMR Gladstone Base for training activities.

Members of Yeppoon, Keppel Sands and Rockhampton flotillas joined Gladstone and Bundaberg VMR units for an exercise at Gladstone on Saturday.

Bluefin Sports Rescue was towed by road from Rockhampton but Yeppoon Rescue One travelled down by sea on Friday.

The journey south proceeded via the Narrows at high tide, departing Rosslyn Bay at 9.40am and arriving at Gladstone at 12.20pm.

On Sunday, the return journey outside Curtis Island, commenced at 6.45am and concluded at Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 10.45am.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority reminds the fishing community to download the Eye on the Reef app to help them better understand and comply with the zoning rules in the marine parks for a stress-free Christmas.

The app’s mapping feature works outside of mobile range to pinpoint the user’s location to show what zone they’re in and what fishing activities are allowed there.

While most fishers do the right thing, even a small amount of illegal fishing can have a serious impact on Reef health.

Compliance patrols will be out in force for the upcoming holidays.

Anyone caught fishing in a no-take green zone risks a $2220 fine.

To download the Eye on the Reef app, visit here.