Coast Guard Yeppoon rescues visitors stranded on CQ islands

Coast Guard Yeppoon assisted three visitors from Brisbane and two local boats during the past seven days.

On Tuesday 29th December there was an early morning call at 6.00am from the owner of a 46 ft flybridge cruiser with 3 POB which had a gearbox overheating. He had spare oil for the gearbox, but it was leaking quite badly.

He found that if he cruised at about three knots the leakage was minimal. He placed a bucket under the gearbox and recycled the oil.

Yeppoon Rescue One (Skipper Jim Warren) left the harbour at at 11.27 am, met the vessel one mile south of Rosslyn Bay Harbour and towed it into the harbour and placed it on the Red arm in the Marina at 12 noon..

Soon after the first call, at 6.15 am, a call was received from a lady at Putney Beach as the family jet ski would not start. It had been working well for several days, but when they tried to return, it would not run.

A crew to man for Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: Kingsley Bartle) was called in. They left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 7.30 am and towed the jet ski back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving at 10.05 am.

A nice donation was received.

Later that morning a young man came to the Coast Guard Centre to report that his car was missing from the car park. He was advised to call the police.

At 9.30 am on Wednesday 30 December, a phone call was received from a local yachtsman who was towing an unoccupied 4.5m RIB tender behind his yacht from Great Keppel Island. The towline snapped when they were about a mile east of Iron Pot and they could not recover it because the yacht motor was not operational.

Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: Jim Warren) went to the given coordinates but could not see the vessels in the very limited visibility. The disabled vessel was found with the aid of the radar and was towed into Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 11.30 am

Later on Wednesday, a call was received from a family from Mooloolaba camping on Humpy Island because their vessel would not start. Arrangements were made to assist them on Thursday morning at high tide although the weather forecast was not favourable.

On Thursday morning, Yeppoon Rescue One (Skipper: James Fleming) departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 7.30 am and headed to Humpy Island at 12 knots in very rough conditions. The rescue vessel initially headed towards Middle Island to avoid heading directly into the 3m seas.

After arriving at Humpy Island the crew nosed the Rosslyn rescue vessel up on to the beach and loaded a lot of camping gear on board. The disabled boat was taken in tow at 8.35 am, returning to the harbour at 10.10.am.

Later that day, a call was received from a jet ski rider to report that his friend’s jet ski had taken on water and was partially submerged 1 nm north of Bay Harbour while returning from Great Keppel Island. Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: Kingsley Bartle) responded, leaving the harbour at 1.05 pm.

The jet ski was taken in tow, returning to the harbour at 1.35 pm.