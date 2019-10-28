WATCH: See turtle released back into CQ waters

WATCH: Turtle released into wild after months for rehabilitation

THEY stepped into a somewhat unfamiliar role this weekend, but the Yeppoon Coast Guard are sure to remember this job for a while to come.

Months ago, Esther the turtle that was found injured in Keppel Bay by two boaties who brought the female Flatback turtle into the Coast Guard office.

Coast Guard Yeppoon kept Ester cool and moist overnight before transferring her to the Quoin Island Retreat and Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

On Sunday, the Yeppoon Coast Guard team assisted in Eshter's release back into the ocean, along with a rehabilitated green turtle named Molly.

It was a special moment for the Yeppoon Coast Guard team to watch.

Two turtles were released back into the wild at Kemp beach after months of rehabilitation

Yeppoon Rescue One, with Al Barsby (captain), Rob Wills, Tony Parry, Mario Polizzi, Rez Kirk, Bill Burkhardt and David Orr, watched over the release at the north end of Kemp Beach at 9.40am Sunday morning

Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre has performed over 130 releases, and Esther is only the fourth Flatback.

In other Coast Guard news, the windy weather and choppy water meant boaties stayed out of the water for most of last week.

Coast Guard were not called upon to do any rescue work all week.

By Sunday, the winds had died down meaning the car park at the marina was full of boat trailers, with eager boaties out on the water making the most of the calmer waters.