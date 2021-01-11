Coast Guard’s rocky rescue on Fitzroy River

On Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard Rockhampton received a call to assist with a vessel that had broken its mooring and was drifting with strong winds pushing it towards rocks between the bridges in the Fitzroy River.

The crew of Alex (skipper) and Mark, along with a police officer who was on scene, launched Coast Guard’s secondary rescue vessel, Fitzroy 2.

The boat at the centre of the rescue operation.

Upon arrival it was apparent that the vessel had run aground on the rocks and was starting to list. The anchor was deployed.

Towing it off the rocks was not an option and with still an hour until low tide, it was decided to leave it as it was.

A relative of the owner stayed with the vessel to keep an eye on things and ensure it floated free on the incoming tide.

A few hours later Coast Guard received another call to return to the vessel and assist as it had floated free of the rocks.

The Coast Guard in action on the Fitzroy River on Sunday.

The crew of Mike (skipper), Alex and Mark launched primary rescue vessel, Bluefin Sports Rescue, and returned to the location to tow the vessel back to a mooring and secure it.

Coast Guard hailed it a successful outcome given the number of rocks in this part of the river.

It serves as a timely reminder for vessel owners to regularly check their mooring lines for wear and tear.