Coast hairdressing salon offers something new

Nic Condon with daughter Cassidy at the Blo Hair Bar, Yeppoon.

Nic Condon with daughter Cassidy at the Blo Hair Bar, Yeppoon.

HEADING to an event and just need your hair styled?

A new Capricorn Coast business has you sorted.

A Yeppoon hairdressers is now under new ownership – and it’s not just your average salon.

The Fringe Hair Room has been rebranded to Blo Hair Bar.

Now owned by Nic Condon, the Arthur St business offers blowouts and hair styling.

The business is aimed at servicing clients who are going out for an event, date night or celebration and just need their hair styled.

The salon doesn’t offer haircuts or colours, just styling.

It’s a concept that has been popular with clients down south.

“I thought why not do it here?” Nic said.

Nic owns Express Hair Salon in Yeppoon’s main street and was approached by Fringe’s owner to buy the salon.

It made Nic think about what kind of twist she could put on it.

“I knew I didn’t want to open up a salon that was just the same, I knew I couldn’t just open another one,” she said.

“I wanted to make sure it was a point of difference.”

The new business has been underway for almost a month now and has gained the enthusiasm and interest of a number of clients.

“It’s convenient and easy, they don’t have to worry and it’s done,” Nic said.

Nic is a Yeppoon born and bred woman.

She started her hairdressing apprenticeship in Year 9 while at St Ursula’s College.

She bought Express Hair Salon when she was 21 and has owned it for 10 years.

The Express Haircuts van sits at Ross Creek.

In March she took on her second business, Express Hair Cuts, a van which offers hair cuts only and sits at Ross Creek.

All of a sudden she now owns three businesses – something she hadn’t planned.

She did however say it was a lot easier to manage than she thought it would be.

“I sit down on a Monday and look at the week, where I’ve got to be at, who has to be where, who is booked in and go okay this is how we are going to tackle it,” she said.

Taking on two of the new businesses has also been in the middle of a global pandemic.

Nic said they hadn’t been too greatly affected, with social distancing the only issue as the Express salon was quite skinny and they couldn’t fit a lot of customers in.

BLO HAIR BAR:

Open Thursdays and Friday 10.30am to 7.30pm, Saturday 9am to 3.30pm

Shop 3/41 Arthur St, Yeppoon

Straighten, curls, treatments, wash and styling

Book through the link on the Facebook page

RELATED:

Builder appointed for construction of new Yeppoon Bunnings

New kebab shop to tantalise late night tastebuds at coast

Wedding dresses impossible to ship amid COVID-19 fallout