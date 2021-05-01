Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SOLD: 12 Barrington Court, Pacific Heights, sold for $760,000 on March 25. Picture: Contributed
SOLD: 12 Barrington Court, Pacific Heights, sold for $760,000 on March 25. Picture: Contributed
Property

Coast home with ocean views snapped up within days

Aden Stokes
1st May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A “beautiful family home” with ocean views of the Capricorn Coast went under contract after spending only a couple of days on the market, according to the selling agent.

The property at 12 Barrington Court, Pacific Heights, sold for $760,000 on March 25.

Principal of Ray White Yeppoon Debbie Lodwick said she had quite a few inquiries about the property, however, she said it sold within a couple of days.

“I had to let everybody know it was under contract,” Ms Lodwick said.

The property boasts open plan living areas and a “bespoke” kitchen. Picture: Contributed
The property boasts open plan living areas and a “bespoke” kitchen. Picture: Contributed

She said the property sold to a Queensland family that settled in Yeppoon from out of town.

The property boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and secure parking with two garage spaces.

It also features a media room, open plan living areas which open on to the deck, and a “bespoke” kitchen.

The property also features a media room. Picture: Contributed
The property also features a media room. Picture: Contributed

Ms Lodwick said the property was well presented and just around the corner from St. Benedict‘s Catholic Primary School.

She said a lot of the properties she was looking after at Ray White Yeppoon were getting snapped up within a few days of being on the market.

“A lot of the properties are not even hitting the mainstream market because there are buyers looking at the moment,” she said.

The open plan living areas open on to the deck which has ocean views of the Capricorn Coast. Picture: Contributed
The open plan living areas open on to the deck which has ocean views of the Capricorn Coast. Picture: Contributed

“We are just running out of stock all the time.

“We have a lot of buyers looking to move to the area.

“There are more buyers than there is stock.”

pacific heights ray white yeppoon real estate tmbproperty
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $300K+ to be spent on vital CQ sewage plant repairs

        Premium Content $300K+ to be spent on vital CQ sewage plant repairs

        News A Central Queensland council will spend more than $300k on an ageing treatment plant to make sure it remains stable.

        UPDATE: One lane of highway still blocked after rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: One lane of highway still blocked after rollover

        Breaking The driver was uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.

        Baker, Brigginshaw to face off in Browne Park blockbuster

        Premium Content Baker, Brigginshaw to face off in Browne Park blockbuster

        Rugby League Free entry for CQ Capras, Valleys Diehards clash this weekend.

        LIVESTREAM: Rocky reps to watch at HQ Championship

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Rocky reps to watch at HQ Championship

        Hockey Family ties that will make the tournament a special one for Rockhampton captain...