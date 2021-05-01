Coast home with ocean views snapped up within days

A “beautiful family home” with ocean views of the Capricorn Coast went under contract after spending only a couple of days on the market, according to the selling agent.

The property at 12 Barrington Court, Pacific Heights, sold for $760,000 on March 25.

Principal of Ray White Yeppoon Debbie Lodwick said she had quite a few inquiries about the property, however, she said it sold within a couple of days.

“I had to let everybody know it was under contract,” Ms Lodwick said.

The property boasts open plan living areas and a “bespoke” kitchen. Picture: Contributed

She said the property sold to a Queensland family that settled in Yeppoon from out of town.

The property boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and secure parking with two garage spaces.

It also features a media room, open plan living areas which open on to the deck, and a “bespoke” kitchen.

The property also features a media room. Picture: Contributed

Ms Lodwick said the property was well presented and just around the corner from St. Benedict‘s Catholic Primary School.

She said a lot of the properties she was looking after at Ray White Yeppoon were getting snapped up within a few days of being on the market.

“A lot of the properties are not even hitting the mainstream market because there are buyers looking at the moment,” she said.

The open plan living areas open on to the deck which has ocean views of the Capricorn Coast. Picture: Contributed

“We are just running out of stock all the time.

“We have a lot of buyers looking to move to the area.

“There are more buyers than there is stock.”