Coast housing land in demand with estate expansion planned

Plans submitted for the operational works at Sea Haven estate.

Plans submitted for the operational works at Sea Haven estate.

A GROWING Capricorn Coast residential housing estate has lodged more plans to expand with another 46 lots.

Keppel Developments has proposed works for its site at Lot 5006 Havenwood Dr, Taroomball.

The works are for 4D, 5E-5G, 6E and 14A-14C, to be done over eight sub-stages.

The lots vary in size from 400m2 up to 1100m2.

All lots would have access to a constructed road and be connected to all necessary residential services and infrastructure.

The masterplan for the Sea Haven Estate at Taroomball.

The application notes two lots will be transferred to Livingstone Shire Council as freehold for drainage.

Advertising for the estate describes it as “premium beachside residential community.”

The estate is a five-minute walk to Taranganba preschool, kindergarten and state school and a two-minute drive to the Capricorn Tavern and the Cedar Park Shopping Centre.

The estate is accessed via Taranganba Road in Yeppoon through to Carige Blvd near the Taranganba School.

Proposed plans for stages four and five of the Sea Haven Estate.

Stage one of the estate was officially opened in November 2014 by developers Citimark.

The developer at the time said the estate had a 10-year plan and would eventually comprise 1500 lots, a football field, a commercial precinct and an education facility.

Plans for stage four were revealed April 2016 due to high demand with the ground broken in December by new developers, Keppel Developments.

The application was lodged by Capricorn Survey Group and required a council fee of $30,685.

It is now being assessed by council officers.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Citimark reveals plans ahead of time for estate development

Plans for major new Cap Coast housing estate

Rush to swoop up for Sea Haven for swimming pool blocks

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast