33°
Coast icon demolished to make way for development

28th Feb 2017 6:11 AM
ON TRACK: Busby Contracting's Ashley Clark and supervisor Josh Fleming at the former Paint Pot Gallery site in Yeppoon's Beaman Park where demolition works have been taking place over the past week and-a-half.
ON TRACK: Busby Contracting's Ashley Clark and supervisor Josh Fleming at the former Paint Pot Gallery site in Yeppoon's Beaman Park where demolition works have been taking place over the past week and-a-half.

DEMOLITION works at the site of what will soon be Yeppoon's new Local Disaster Coordination Centre and Community Resilience and Education Hub are due to be completed this week.

If you were wondering where The Paint Pot Gallery had disappeared to, it's now relocated and reopened in the White Olive Building on Anzac Parade, beside the Strand Hotel.

Busby Contracting started pulling down the old building at the start of last week.

Livingstone Shire Council is looking forward to the next stage with construction to start in May following a competitive tender process.

The Local Disaster Coordination Centre concept plans.

Mayor Bill Ludwig who is also chairman of the Livingstone Shire Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG), said the 40 jobs expected to be created during the construction period will be a welcome boost to the local economy.

"I'm certainly encouraging local and regional construction companies to ensure they lodge their competitive bids to ensure we maximise local job creation when this project moves to the construction phase,” Cr Ludwig said.

The Queensland Government is supporting this important project for Yeppoon with a $3.35 million grant under the Natural Disaster Resilience Program, a $25.7 million joint State and Federal Government program to help local communities to be better prepared and more disaster resilient.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  busby contracting local disaster coordination centre paint pot gallery

ON TRACK: Busby Contracting's Ashley Clark and supervisor Josh Fleming at the former Paint Pot Gallery site in Yeppoon's Beaman Park where demolition works have been taking place over the past week and-a-half.

Busby Contracting started pulling down the old building last week.

