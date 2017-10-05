33°
Coast killer at large as police confirm stabbing was murder

Amber Hooker
A MURDERER remains at large following the stabbing death of a man in Emu Park last week.

The 40-year-old victim, Kevin John Ryan, died in the arms of a neighbour to the Bright St address where the attack is understood to have happened.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow this morning confirmed police were treating the incident as a murder, but are yet to charge anyone.

He confirmed a number of weapons had been seized from a single unit, but the murder weapon was yet to be identified.

"We have a number of exhibits that we are sending to Brisbane for further testing and examination and that includes a number of knives," Det Insp Shadlow said.

Police have spoken to all of the neighbours in the streets and houses surrounding the property where Ryan was killed last Wednesday afternoon about 4pm.

Det Insp Shadlow would not speculate on a motive at this time as it is "still forming part of the investigation".

"We finished our forensic examination of that area, but if we need to go back and speak to further people we will," he said.

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon. Facebook

If anyone has information which could assist police in their investigations, please contact the local station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

