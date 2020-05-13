Coast lagoon could re-open, but in what capacity?

Dave and Zachariah enjoy a dip at Yeppoon Lagoon (photo taken prior to social distancing restrictions). Photo: File.

QUEENSLAND today notched up a third straight day without a “new” coronavirus case in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed there had been just the one case of coronavirus recorded overnight Tuesday into today, but that was in fact an old one, ­recorded after a Queenslander who was in Victoria came back to the sunshine state.

That person has recovered.

Queensland’s total stands at 1052, with only 18 cases remaining active.

There has not been any new coronavirus cases in Central Queensland for more than a month.

With restrictions set to ease in Queensland from Saturday, public pools and lagoons are permitted to re-open.

Livingstone Shire Council is expected to release details tomorrow about procedures for Yeppoon Lagoon and the Keppel Kraken, among other popular facilities.

Today discussions were being held across multiple council departments.

It also emerged today that Australia had no clear road map to reopening international travel, with a top doctor telling a Senate inquiry that closed borders were integral to defeating the disease.

As well as some restrictions being lifted in Queensland from Saturday, further restrictions are set to ease in June and July.

But health authorities today said everyone needed to continue playing their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in the community.

“Please continue to follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regard to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing,” a Queensland Health statement read.

Queensland’s testing criteria has been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

If you are unwell and you meet the above criteria, you should contact a doctor immediately. Your doctor will decide if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

Before your appointment, you are asked to call ahead and explain your symptoms so your doctor can prepare for your visit.