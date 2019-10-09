Coast legend leaves behind a lifetime of stories

It was the end of an era for the O'Grady family pictured on the last day in the now famous pie shop.

LOCAL legend John O'Grady passed away last week leaving behind a legacy of pies, sporting achievements, a history of being the go-to man and a love of family that saw him through his amazing 90-year lifetime.

Many have their own personal memories of both John and his world class pies and you would be hard pushed to have not heard the Pie Alley stories, spanning years of fun and late- night snacks, but it is family that sustained the man behind the legend.

Born in 1928, John and his wife Judy left their Sydney home with three children under five years old in search of a quieter and better life.

John and Judy enjoying a date night.

Daughter Vanessa said they felt Sydney was too busy and getting too rough to raise their family.

"It was an easy decision, however also difficult as John was one of two brothers (only one year apart) with whom he and his family were very close to," Vanessa said.

"They drove north to Queensland, not really sure where they would call their new home.

"They arrived at the Gold Coast and decided it was a bit "shitty" so packed the family up again and headed to the Capricorn Coast."

Vanessa said as they drove into Yeppoon, they immediately felt this place was exactly where they wanted to make their new home and raise their children.

John and Judy enjoyed 60 year of wedded bliss.

"They purchased land on Tanby Road and decided to grow pineapples.

"Dad also drove his truck carting rock from the quarry for the first stage of development of the breakwater at Rosslyn Bay.

"Dad and brother-in-law Terry were also part of the project to remove all the dangerous loose rocks from Double Heads making the area safe for others."

John worked hard and in 1975, he and Judy moved from farming and purchased a pie shop from Betty and Dick Tyrer.

By this time, they had six children, Rebecca, Vanessa, Richard, Madonna, Raquel and a newborn baby, Angelique.

John enjoyed nothing better than time at the beach with his beloved family.

After working the pie shop for eight years without a holiday or any sort of break, Vanessa said John decided it was time to sell and find something a little more family friendly.

"After selling the pie shop, they helped their only son Richard to purchase a bakery in Arthur Street, Yeppoon (also from Dick and Betty Tyrer) and that is when Aussie Hot Bread was born," she said.

Once Richard was established, John and Judy opened Sandy's Café in the Northside Plaza, Rockhampton. The travel and long hours became too taxing on their young family, so they elected to move the café to Yeppoon.

In 1984, they decided to sell Sandy's and focus on further developing Aussie Hot Bread. Before long they had outgrown the shop in Arthur Street, so they moved to what is now known as Pie Ally.

At the ripe young age of 87, John decided it was finally time to retire and spend more time with his family, including his 17 grandchildren who all affectionately called him Pa.

The O'Grady Clan including Rebecca, Vanessa, Richard, Madonna, Raquel, Angelique, Judy and John.

"He was a man of so many talents. He coached tenpin bowling, basketball, tennis, swimming and even dabbled in cross country training," Vanessa said.

"His religious faith was strong; his family values were second to none and his love for his wife Judy of 61 years only grew stronger every day they were together.

"He was funny, loving, kind and he accepted everyone for who they were and never judged.

"John was an amazing person who lived a life to be proud of."

A service will be held on Friday, October 11 from 2pm at Sacred Heart Church Lammermoor.