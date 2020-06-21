Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Knife crime
Knife crime
Crime

Coast man allegedly stabbed in brawl

by Rosemary Ball
21st Jun 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the chest in brawl on the Gold Coast last night.

Emergency services were called around 10.30pm after reports of an alleged stabbing at a home on Nerang's Price Street.

The victim, who sustained chest wounds, left the house but was later found by paramedics near the intersection of Southport-Nerang Road and Wardoo Street in Ashmore.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they arrested the alleged perpetrator in Nerang but was released from the watch-house after no official complaint was made

alleged stabbing gold coast university hospital brawl stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Night around the firepit lands woman in hospital

        premium_icon Night around the firepit lands woman in hospital

        News The incident occurred around 10.30pm last night.

        Woman hurt in late-night hunting accident

        premium_icon Woman hurt in late-night hunting accident

        Breaking She reportedly suffered significant upper body injuries.

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        UPDATE: Body in Rocky motel case still ongoing

        premium_icon UPDATE: Body in Rocky motel case still ongoing

        Breaking Police are today still continuing on with investigations.