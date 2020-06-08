Coast man busted with ice, MDMA, will walk from jail

A Sunshine Coast man who was caught with ice and MDMA is set to walk from jail.

A SUNSHINE Coast man who was busted with ice and MDMA while on a suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer will walk from jail.

Blake John Swenser, 28, had only been out of prison one month when police found more than 3g of pure ice, 5g of MDMA, cash and scales at his Moffat Beach house in July last year.

In the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday, Swenser pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs which, the Crown conceded, were partly for his own use.

Defence barrister Mark Dixon said Swenser had a tough upbringing and had battled homelessness and drug addiction for most of his life.

He had convictions for robberies and drug offences, and in June last year he had been sentenced to a 12-month suspended sentence for seriously assaulting a police officer, possessing weapons and drugs.

“His history … is unflattering but simply demonstrates his struggles with drug addiction,” Mr Dixon said.

Mr Dixon said that since being taken into custody in July last year, Swenser had missed the birth of his child and was now focused on becoming a better father.

Justice Ann Lyons sentenced Swenser to two years’ jail with immediate parole, after factoring in his breach of the suspended sentence and the time he had already served.

He will not be released until other minor charges are dealt with later this week.

