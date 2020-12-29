Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa's Scott Thorson spent Christmas Day alone in quarantine despite claiming he did not enter any COVID hot spot zones while interstate. He will be in quarantine until Tuesday, January 5.
Noosa's Scott Thorson spent Christmas Day alone in quarantine despite claiming he did not enter any COVID hot spot zones while interstate. He will be in quarantine until Tuesday, January 5.
Politics

Coast man considers suing state over Christmas quarantine

Matt Collins
29th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 66-year-old man may pursue legal action against the state government after being forced to spend Christmas Day alone in quarantine in a Brisbane hotel.

Noosa's Scott Thorson was returning from a business trip in Wollongong at lunchtime on Tuesday, December 22 with the knowledge his border pass did not expire until the next day.

However when he arrived at the Queensland border he was advised the Queensland Government had changed the border status on the back of a spike in NSW COVID-19 cases.

He could either go back to NSW or go into Queensland quarantine for two weeks.

"I was in Wollongong, the nearest COVID case was about 50kms away," he said.

Beachgoers spend public holiday in traffic madness

13 tragedies that tore hearts out in 2020

Mr Thorson has spent in excess of $3000 for his two-week quarantine at the Marriott Hotel on Queen St.

He checked in on Tuesday afternoon, December 22 and will be there until Tuesday, January 5.

Mr Thorson is not allowed any visitors and may only open the hotel door for food deliveries.

The forced isolation was a tough way to spend Christmas Day for the 66 year old.

"I just want to come home," he said.

"My wife is devastated, she is lonely."

Mr Thorson submitted an exemption request to Queensland Health on the basis he did not travel to any COVID hot spot areas while interstate.

It was denied.

He was advised "we all have an obligation to follow the directions as set down by the Chief Health Officer" by the Health Directions Exemption Service on Saturday, December 26.

Despite the rejected exemption request, Mr Thorson is not giving up and he is determined to be back home to spend New Year's Eve with his wife.

He has since contacted the Queensland Ombudsman and sought the advice of a solicitor.

A Queensland Health spokesman advised their priority was "keeping Queenslanders safe and keeping transmission out of our community."

"Along with stringent border controls, social distancing and robust testing, quarantine is one of the most important tools in the fight to keep Queenslanders safe from COVID-19," the spokesman said.

More Stories

christmas quarantine editors picks quarantine exemption quarantine hotels queensland border control queensland health
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Massive projects to shape CQ in 2021

        Premium Content Massive projects to shape CQ in 2021

        News You’ll be blown away by how much construction activity is planned for the region...

        OPINION: criticism of NSW Queensland border closure

        Premium Content OPINION: criticism of NSW Queensland border closure

        Letters to the Editor Readers views on the NSW political writer’s opinion on Queensland border closure...

        ‘Memories of chaos’: 10 years on from the 2010-11 Qld floods

        Premium Content ‘Memories of chaos’: 10 years on from the 2010-11 Qld floods

        Weather The severe weather event saw the mandatory evacuation of Theodore, which was the...