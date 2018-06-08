Coast crush accident victim steadily improving

Beerwah man Allan Webb was critically injured when he was pinned by a moving vehicle against a fence in front of his home.

Beerwah man Allan Webb was critically injured when he was pinned by a moving vehicle against a fence in front of his home. Contributed

UPDATE 12.30PM SATURDAY: Beerwah man Allan Webb's condition is reportedly improving since being taken to hospital after a being pinned against a wall by a vehicle.

A Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital spokesman said Mr Webb was in a stable condition on Saturday.

Mr Webb was in a critical condition on Friday after Thursday evening's incident.

EARLIER: A retired truckie critically injured in front of his Coast home is showing "positive signs" from his hospital bed.

Beerwah man Allan Webb was listed as being in a critical but stable condition in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Friday afternoon.

His friend Sandy Saward said she had been in contact with family of the 67-year-old during the day.

"He is showing positive signs," Ms Saward said.

"They said he was awake."

She said a phone call on Thursday afternoon alerted her to Mr Webb's incident.

Accident in Beerwah: A man is in a serious condition after an accident with a caravan in Beerwah.

Mr Webb was pinned between his four-wheel-drive and a fence in front of his home.

He had been trying to connect the vehicle to a caravan at the time.

Neighbours, emergency services and tow truck drivers worked together to free him and keep him alive until a rescue helicopter flew him to Brisbane.

"He was actually in the process of selling it (the caravan) because he wasn't using it any more," Ms Saward said.

EARLIER: A 67-year-old Coast man who was pinned by a rolling four-wheel-drive while trying to attach a caravan is in a critical but stable condition in hospital today.

Beerwah man Allan Webb was flown in the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter from a clearing near the Chantilly Crescent scene to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Thursday evening after a joint effort between neighbours and emergency services to save him.

Police believe Mr Webb was home alone when the incident occurred about 4.30pm.

Neighbour David Phillips said he heard a car revving when he came outside.

"I found him laying between the car and the fence," Mr Phillips said.

"I went and called the ambulance and started doing what I had to do, talking to the ambulance and talking him through it."

Beerwah police acting officer-in-charge Tully Anderson said it appeared Mr Webb had been trying to connect the caravan when the incident occurred.

"The vehicle has rolled and pinned him," Acting Senior Sergeant Anderson said.

The scene of an accident in Beerwah where a man was flown to hospital. John McCutcheon

He said police drove a Clayton's Towing vehicle to release Mr Webb.

He said firefighters then performed CPR and used a defibrillator to revive him.

"It was good work by those guys," Act Snr Sgt Anderson said.

The four-wheel-drive had been seized as a part of the Forensic Crash Unit's investigation.

It will undergo a mechanical inspection.

-with John McCutcheon