Subscribe
Coast man critical after party precinct assault

by ANDREW POTTS
27th Jun 2019 6:16 AM
A Gold Coast man is in a critical condition after allegedly being attacked in the heart of the Surfers Paradise nightclub precinct early this morning.

The 28-year-old was in Orchid Ave around 1.20am when he was allegedly struck in the head by a teenager, causing him to fall backwards.

The Southport man hit his head on the concrete and is now in intensive care at the Gold Coast University Hospital with "serious" head injuries.

A 19-year-old Victorian man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He is in the Southport Watchouse and will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court later today.

assault critical editors picks gold coast

