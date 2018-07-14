Menu
LIFE'S A BEACH: Caloundra local Ari Williams is returning to the Coast this weekend to celebrate his crowning as Mr Ocean Australia 2018.
News

Coast man crowned Mister Ocean 2018

Sarah Dionysius
by
13th Jul 2018 4:00 PM
HE HAS only been modelling since January this year but Ari Williams is already making waves in the industry.

The Coast model was crowned Mister Ocean 2018 in his first ever pageant and will now go on to represent the nation when the finals take place in China later this year.

The Mister Ocean competition is an international pageant that raises funds to reduce pollution in the world's oceans.

Mr Williams grew up in Dicky Beach and said the cause was something that was close to his heart.

"It is a really big opportunity to go over there and represent my country," he said.

"I always like to represent the Coast and Queensland when I can."

 

At the beginning of this year Mr Williams took the first steps in his journey to making a career out of being a male model.

He said he initially approached a number of modelling agencies but had no luck in securing a spot with any of them.

That's when he made the decision to freelance as a model and he said he has never looked back.

"I have a strong social media presence and so that's how I was found by the organisers of the Mister Ocean competition, Faces Model Management," he said.

"It was funny because I tried approaching a number of agencies and then they just went and head-hunted me."

Unlike other pageants, majority of the judging for Mister Ocean happened behind the scenes.

Mr Williams said it was judged on character and personality traits, not just looks.

"It's really rewarding to be able to do something to give back to a cause,' he said.

Mr Williams is returning to the Coast this weekend to celebrate his crowning as Mister Ocean Australia 2018 tomorrow at 6pm at Met Caloundra Surf Club.

 

