A Pacific Haven personal fitness instructor, electrical contractor and volunteer firefighter has been identified as the man who died of his injuries after an alleged altercation on Saturday.

Mark Carson was the operator of Splinter's Place and worked as a certified personal trainer.

Mark Carson died of his injuries after an alleged altercation on Saturday.

He had also been a member of Howard- Torbanlea Rural Fire Brigade, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Investigations into Mr Carson's death are continuing.

Police said it appeared a 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman visited the address just after 12pm, when a physical altercation broke out.

The 58-year-old man suffered a severe wound during the disturbance and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other man and woman were also injured during the altercation and were transported to hospital.

It is believed all three people were known to each other.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident.

Police examine a blue sedan at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who saw a blue sedan, pictured above, anywhere near the area to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Coast man killed in alleged altercation identified