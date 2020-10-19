Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Concern for man missing for four days

by Kyle Wisniewski
19th Oct 2020 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a Gold Coast man who has been missing for four days and are urging anyone on with information to contact them.

David Johnson from Carrara has been reported as missing and was last seen at a Pappas Way address last Thursday.

The 50-year-old has not been heard from since and Queensland Police and his family hold concerns for Mr Johnson's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as caucasian, 186cm tall with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.

Mr Johnson was last seen wearing jeans, a black polo shirt, black sunglasses and beige shoes.

Anyone who has seen David or has information regarding his location, is urged to contact police via Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Coast man missing for four days

More Stories

carrara david johnson missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for likeable larrikin ‘Twiggy’

        Premium Content Tributes flow for likeable larrikin ‘Twiggy’

        News “The world was a more colourful place with you in it, RIP Twiggy.”

        • 19th Oct 2020 9:50 AM
        NAME AND SHAME: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Crime Here’s the names of those found guilty this week.

        UPDATE: Rescue helicopter to fly to aid after highway crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Rescue helicopter to fly to aid after highway crash

        News Two people were involved in the crash on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton...

        New tantalising CQ food van caters for a plant-based diet

        Premium Content New tantalising CQ food van caters for a plant-based diet

        Food & Entertainment The nutritionist was inspired to start a business in a bid to help her clients...

        • 19th Oct 2020 10:00 AM