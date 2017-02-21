Coast mayor backs Mt Jim Crow name change

L-R Darumbal elders Aunty Nickki Hatfield, Aunty Sally Vea Vea with Kristine Hatfield near Mt Jim Crow which they hope to have renamed to its original Darumbal name of Baga.

SACRED Indigenous site name changes, new units in Yeppoon and an 'electric vehicle charging superhighway”.

These are a few of the items councillors will meet to discuss tomorrow when the Livingstone Shire Council and Rockhampton Regional Council hold their ordinary meetings.

Here are five items on the agendas:

LIVINGSTONE SHIRE COUNCIL

1. MAYOR Bill Ludwig will show his support to the Darumbal Enterprise and Guwala Aboriginal Land Trust's submission to change the names of Mt Jim Crow and Mt Wheeler to their traditional Darumbal names, Baga and Gaiee respectively.

Both locations are in the Livingstone Shire Region. The group is seeking to revive the ancient dreaming names of these two mountains as they hold special significance to the Darumbal clans from Shoalwater Bay to the mouth of the river (Toonooba) and from the Yetimarla Country at Apis Creek to the Mount Morgan ranges as all clans would meet at these mountains and Hedlow Creek for ceremonies.

The matter is listed in mayoral minutes, with two recommendations:

a) Council give principle support for the groups' request to the State Government, and

b) Council provide a letter of support to Darumbal Enterprises and Gawula Aboriginal Land Trust.

2. The LSC will review the Statewide Property Group's submission to develop a commercial and residential unit complex at 34, 36 and 38 Mary St, Yeppoon.

The Material Change of Use application includes a shop and office component, plus five units and requests to reconfigure three lots into two.

Three recommendations are listed for council's consideration.

ROCKHAMPTON REGIONAL COUNCIL

3. The "electric vehicle charging superhighway - Rockhampton charging stations” is the first officer's report on the agenda.

4. Council's senate submission for the relocation of government bodies to regional areas will be presented during the ordinary meeting.

The Rockhampton Regional Council said the region was a "strategically strong location” for an expanded workforce after the Commonwealth urged local governments to make their case.

5. A number of items are listed for closed session including the Quay Street Cultural Precinct business case, CBD car parking, the new hockey field site at 5-71 Olive St in Parkhurst and the acquisition of land at Mount Morgan.