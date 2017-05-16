Coast mayor wants 'derelict health hazard' ripped down

FED UP: Ben St residents Noel and Marlene Sorensen are among the 75 Yeppoon residents who are petitioning to tear down the abandoned house which poses a health and safety threat on their street.

A LEGAL stand off between the owner of a cyclone- ravaged home and their insurance company could escalate with council set to issue a "show cause" notice.

The Morning Bulletin today reported 75 petitioners had demanded an abandoned home be demolished as exposed asbestos, vermin and snakes threatened their homes and lives.

Yesterday, Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig confirmed council shared their frustration and agreed the building should be destroyed and would not rule out elevating the matter to court.

He said council had given both sides "ample time" to resolve the matter, and unless they could encourage both parties to come to an agreement "there should be an opportunity" for a resolution.

"And let the insurance company and the property owner sort out their differences after we fix the immediate issue," he added.

"It shouldn't be impacting on the whole street and the adjoining properties the way it is at the moment."

Cr Ludwig said while he realised residents had endured the dilapidated house for two years, he explained the presence of asbestos teamed with an "anomaly between legislation", precluded council from entering the property to deal with the myriad of hazards.

Unable to give a timeline on a resolution, Cr Ludwig said council hoped to help within its capacity in the immediate, and had requested the Parks department assist with mowing the overgrown footpath, which often forced school children to walk along busy Ben St to avoid the hazard.

This comes as good news to Ben St residents Marlene and Noel Sorensen who, though they face the unsightly house every day said the children's safety was their number-one concern.

"Of course when we hear of the rats and mice getting into the house over there, we know they travel, so that will be the next thing," Marlene added.

But Cr Ludwig's fears extend beyond the immediate as he speculates the impact of another natural disaster.

"The longer this goes on the more potential there is if we had another cyclonic event it can be a real threat and a danger to surrounding premises," he said.

"It's very hard for some people to move on when they have got that image of what was a very traumatic situation and we certainly feel for the property owner but at some stage we all need to move on, we need to get this fixed and council is determined to now advance that process."

Wild weather in the lead-up to the latest natural disaster to hit the region, ex-TC Debbie, had Noel and Marlene convinced they would again face the horrors of Cyclone Marcia.

While their own home was battered during the 2015 event, Marlene said it was about time the abandoned building's owner moved on like the rest of the street's long-term, permanent residents.

"At the time we didn't just have that house to look at, but all these houses around here were damaged," she said.

"They've all got new roofs, we had our new roof on before the cyclone but we got a lot of damage.

"The next-door neighbour's roof came over in our backyard, wiped out our electricity wires, so that left us without electricity for 19 days.

"Otherwise, the houses they all have new roofs on them now.

"A few weeks ago there was quite a strong wind here and we thought it had cleared it up altogether, but I believe there was another wall fell in from that night.

"We thought the clone was back really, it was so strong, but they said a wall and that collapsed inside it.

"It will finally fall down if nothing is done shortly."

Marlene and Noel said they are convinced Cr Ludwig and council are on the community's side; Cr Ludwig is happy to oblige.

"I am certainly saying to our community from a council's perspective, 'enough is enough'," he said.

"We are saying that very clearly and the sooner we can get this eyesore and the safety concerns addressed the better."