Mum’s warning after freak accident nearly kills her daughter

A 12-year-old Pacific Pines girl has narrowly escaped death after a high-speed scooter crash, with doctors saying without her helmet she "most likely would not have survived" the accident.

Last Thursday Chloe Uttley was scootering to catch up with friends during school holidays and she lost control going down a steep hill after she hit a crack in the pavement.

"I was going really fast and knew I wouldn't be able to stop so I jumped off so I wouldn't crash on the road," she said.

"I knew I was hurt so I called an ambulance and told them I had fallen off my scooter, then when I got off the phone I realised my bone was broken. Then I went into shock and can't remember much else."

She was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital where she had emergency surgery to repair a double break to the growth plate in her wrist.

"My face was also hurting but I didn't feel it until I was at the hospital," she said.

Year 7 student Chloe Uttley, pictured with mum Anna, fell off her scooter during a high-speed accident, but doctors said the fact she was wearing a helmet probably saved her life. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mrs Uttley said she went into shock after seeing the injuries her daughter sustained in the accident.

But she felt it was important to share the story and confronting photos as a warning to other parents and children who refused to wear helmets.

"Helmets save lives. Doctors said Chloe would most likely not have survived because of the point of impact. But she is now at home recovering well," she said.

"I see so many students on scooters and skateboards weave in and out of traffic around the local high school, and even primary school, without helmets on.

Year 7 student Chloe Uttley, fell off her scooter and smashed her growth plate in her wrist, and other injuries, but doctors says her helmet saved her life. Picture: Jerad Williams

"Some even just have them clipped to the side of their school bags.

"I know it's not law like it is for cyclists, but it should be.

"As for those who don't think it's cool to wear a helmet, well it's cooler than being dead."

Chloe, who goes to Pacific Pines State High School, said she always wore a helmet as did most of her friends.

"But I see heaps of older kids not wearing helmets, mostly on scooters and often on skateboards. The doctor told me that if I didn't have one on I may have died."

Doctors say Pacific Pines High School students Chloe Uttley may have suffered life-threatening injuries if she wasn’t wearing a helmet when she had a high speed scooter accident. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mrs Uttley said there was a misconception among many parents that scooters didn't go that fast and so they were more relaxed when it came to making their children wear helmets.

"But I hope they see these photos and realise how important it is."

Gold Coast Health's Director of Emergency Medicine Associate Professor David Green

said while not legally mandated for skateboard and scooter riders, helmets reduced the risk of severe head injuries.

An x-ray showing Chloe Uttley's broken wrist.

"They can save lives. Not only do they reduce the risk of brain damage, but they can also prevent facial fractures," he said.

"It is important that people, particularly children, wear a helmet that fits them properly."

Dr Green said helmets should also be replaced as a child grows.

Originally published as Coast mum's warning after freak accident nearly kills her daughter