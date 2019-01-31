Coast rail precinct project steams ahead

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga points out green space on the rail site at a public forum.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga points out green space on the rail site at a public forum. Contributed

THE PARTNERS for the revitalisation of Yeppoon's rail precinct, Station Quarter, have been shortlisted.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said this was an exciting development opportunity for the Yeppoon community that would support jobs and drive economic growth for the region.

"The state sought expressions of interest from experienced proponents to address several fundamental objectives for the site,” he said.

"These objectives focussed on catalysing a development outcome on this key 2.4ha parcel of land in the heart of Yeppoon's town centre by unlocking the site's historic past to deliver a vibrant, inclusive mixed-use precinct consistent with the community's needs and expectations,” he said.

Brittany Lauga, Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister, welcomed the announcement and said she looks forward to Station Quarter becoming an exciting precinct of Yeppoon once again.

"I understand that a Request for Development Proposal stage will commence (next month), with each of the three shortlisted proponents invited to prepare a more detailed submission,” Mrs Lauga said.

The Request for Development Proposal stage involves the proponents developing a concept masterplan that articulates and demonstrates how their understanding of the community's objectives will be achieved.

"I am hopeful a successful development partner will be selected in mid-2019.

"The timing of any activity on-site is really dependent on the successful development partner's program for delivering the best possible outcomes for the residents of Yeppoon.”

For further details about the Yeppoon Station Quarter, visit www.qld.gov.au/yeppoon