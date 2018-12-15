Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2018 World Title contender Julian Wilson (AUS) advances directly to Round 3 of the 2018 Billabong Pipe Masters after winning Heat 5 of Round 1 at Pipeline, Oahu, Hawaii, USA.
2018 World Title contender Julian Wilson (AUS) advances directly to Round 3 of the 2018 Billabong Pipe Masters after winning Heat 5 of Round 1 at Pipeline, Oahu, Hawaii, USA. Kelly Cestari
News

Sunshine Coast rallies behind Wilson's quest

Tom Threadingham
by
15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Coast's Julian Wilson is in the fight of his life to earn a coveted world crown and there's a wave of support surging behind him.

Wilson has made a promising start to his world title quest at Pipeline in Hawaii, winning his opening round heat and progressing to round three.

The world No.2 has still got a long way to go, with Brazilians Gabriel Medina and Filipe Toledo major hurdles to overcome, but support from beachside and here on the Coast has buoyed his spirits.

Coolum Boardriders president Chris Barraclough is one of many Sunshine Coasters who is on Hawaiian sands cheering Wilson on.

Fellow club members, former tour surfers and local talents back home are all watching on with bated breath too.

The club is urging the community to use the social media tag #JWforworldchamp to show their support.

"The support's been unreal," Wilson said.

"My family is here and I feel like I'm doing it for Australia in a way, and the support's been incredible from home."

He's likely to hit the surf for round three in the 11th and final stop on the World Surf League's Championship Tour on Saturday.

julian wilson sunshine coast surfing surfing world tour
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Traditional owners mean business on Great Keppel Island

    premium_icon Traditional owners mean business on Great Keppel Island

    News Until 2007, they had no voice and no claim over their Country, but with a respect for the past and an eye to the future, that's changing.

    Lead poisoning pushes return to pottery wheel

    premium_icon Lead poisoning pushes return to pottery wheel

    Business She didn't touch clay for 20 years. Now it's her business.

    Meatworker in court on charge of beheading

    premium_icon Meatworker in court on charge of beheading

    Crime Photographs of victim's head and autopsy tendered

    New service offers support to CQ residents in need

    New service offers support to CQ residents in need

    News State support sees 'Dignity on Wheels' van rolling in CQ

    Local Partners