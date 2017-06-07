Coast residents dirty as key council service set for scrap heap

Lou Shipway pleads with Livingstone Shire Council to educate the public and leave Farnborough Recycling services in place and open.

AS THE date of the closure of the recycling facilities at Farnborough Store looms, rural resident Lou Shipway is making a last-minute plea to Livingstone Shire Council to educate, not eradicate.

Ms Shipway said a sign has been erected on site by the council notifying rural residents the bins will be removed on June 30.

"This is a clear case of interpretation not consultation, all because some people have misused the facility by disposing of their goods incorrectly,” Ms Shipway said.

"I understand that incorrect use of these bins has been a nightmare for council. What I don't understand is why council have not taken an educational approach before stripping rural residents of the service.

"Those of us that live out of town with no weekly bin service recycle what we can at home. The remainder is taken to the recycling bins.

"Currently for me, that is a 10km round trip. Removing the service will mean I now have to travel 36km to Yeppoon Landfill to recycle my rubbish.”

Ms Shipway said she has spoken to many residents who currently use the service and they all agree the service is important and needs to stay.

"I implore Livingstone Shire Council to first try education via easy-to-read signage located in a position that makes it impossible to miss,” she said.

"The current signage states that surveillance is on site, well perhaps LSC should start using that footage and penalising people who do the wrong thing.”

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said as a local resident himself and someone who championed the establishment of the recycling service in that location, he was as disappointed as the residents who use the facility.

"LSC elected to close the facility after a report recommending the closure was presented to council,” Cr Ludwig said.

"An overwhelming number of councillors supported the recommendation due to incorrect use of the facility. Equally disappointing was that it was an ongoing challenge, with people dumping general waste.

"Signs had been erected to advise users that continued misuse could result in the service being removed and it was very disappointing that some people continued to ignore the warning.”

Cr Ludwig said he will be asking councillors to reconsider the closure.

"I will request that council consider staying their decision in a last endeavour to appeal to those who have been doing the wrong thing and give them the opportunity to clean their act up so the majority of users are not penalised for the actions of others,” he said.