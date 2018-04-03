Coast residents throw shade at council for park closure

Skaters young and old joined in the fun yesterday of Yeppoon Skate Park's re-opening with Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton, Cr Adam Belot, Livingstone Shire's 2017 Australian Citizen of the Year Peter Conaghan and Chameleon Skateboards representatives.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has apologised to upset residents after announcing the Yeppoon skate park would be closed in the middle of school holidays.

The coast council posted the notice on social media saying new shade sails, lighting and turf and irrigation works would close the park for more than a week in peak season.

Upset residents voiced their concerns on the post saying they were disappointed in council's "lack of common sense”.

"Grateful for the additional work, however why now? It would make sense to delay the work for two weeks until the kids go back to school,” Jodie Williams wrote to the thread.

"Closing over the school holidays, another example of the council not listening to locals,” Heath Henwood wrote.

Since the social media backlash, council was forced to explain itself saying it was beyond council's control.

"While the timing is not ideal, this is a major project that requires closure of the skate park area,” a spokesperson wrote.

The Morning Bulletin attempted to contact Livingstone Shire Council to elaborate but received no response

Since opening the new park in December, mayor Bill Ludwig said getting it open before Christmas was his main concern, despite the lack of shade.

The Yeppoon Skate Park will be closed form 6am Tuesday April 3 until 6am Saturday April 14.