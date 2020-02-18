Coast residents warned to prepare for smoke hazard

RESIDENTS and visitors to the Byfield area north of Yeppoon are being warned to prepare for the impact of a controlled burn.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships (QPWS&P) will be conducting planned burns within Byfield National Park from today February 18, weather permitting.

The fire is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests to reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Byfield National Park area and affect visibility for motorists.

QPWS&P said it was important that people travelling in smoke affected areas to drive safely to conditions.

“Visitors and nearby residents should also close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness,” QPWS&P said.

“The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.”

For more information, please call Byfield office of QPWS on (07) 4925 8000