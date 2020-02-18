Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coast residents warned to prepare for smoke hazard

18th Feb 2020 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS and visitors to the Byfield area north of Yeppoon are being warned to prepare for the impact of a controlled burn.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships (QPWS&P) will be conducting planned burns within Byfield National Park from today February 18, weather permitting.

The fire is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests to reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Byfield National Park area and affect visibility for motorists.

QPWS&P said it was important that people travelling in smoke affected areas to drive safely to conditions.

“Visitors and nearby residents should also close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness,” QPWS&P said.

“The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.”

For more information, please call Byfield office of QPWS on (07) 4925 8000

byfield national park cq bushfires livingstone shire council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids dug up mum’s backyard hash stash, took it to school

        premium_icon Kids dug up mum’s backyard hash stash, took it to school

        Crime A YEPPOON mum buried jars of cannabis in her backyard only to have her children dig them up and take them to school.

        WATCH: The moment three armed men storm a popular Rocky pub

        premium_icon WATCH: The moment three armed men storm a popular Rocky pub

        News One in custody and two at large after a hold up at popular Rocky pub

        Standing up for another term

        premium_icon Standing up for another term

        News Livingstone Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton joins the race to be voted back in as a...

        Plenty of kick left in Pony at 100 years old

        premium_icon Plenty of kick left in Pony at 100 years old

        News She may be petite and now 100 years old, but that hasn’t stopped Ethel Brady (Pony)...