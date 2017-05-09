Coast school's revolutionary move a step in the right direction

LEADING THE WAY: Farnborough State School tuckshop convenor Amanda McLardy has eliminated plastic containers from the school lunches.

A TUCKSHOP with no plastic sounds almost as unrealistic as a pub with no beer but Farnborough State School tuckshop convener Amanda McLardy has made it happen.

Long gone are the take- away containers that once filled the coastal school's bins, instead stylish new plates have emerged and the kids couldn't be more impressed.

Farnborough is the first tuckshop in Queensland to go plastic free and it seems to be working, with weekly tuckshop orders at the state school doubling since the change.

Amanda said the change first came about last year when she realised there was excess packaging coming out of the tuckshop.

"We are a reef guardian school and I just decided last year that it was silly to be a reef guardian school and have this crazy amount of plastic," she said.

"The busier I got the more packaging I got and the bins were filling up so I decided to get rid of all Chinese containers and any bit of plastic we were using and now we use beautiful plates and the kids all eat off those."

The tuckshop is open for business Monday, Wednes- day and Friday, with Friday being the biggest day for orders.

"There are 300 kids at the school and on a Friday we can get about maybe 180 to 200 orders," Amanda said.

"They all like their fresh food, there is no packaged stuff.

"We get the orders cut off by 9am and it has to be in the baskets ready to go to the classrooms by 11am so I get two hours to do it all."

Luckily enough Amanda has an "awesome" tribe of volunteers and says she wouldn't be able to do plastic free without them.

"Usually on a Friday I have four volunteers in there, but I have a group of about 30 I can call on that want to come in and help me," she said.

"The tuckshop has become this really positive hub of the school and people just want to come and help out."

Amanda, who won Queensland Tuckshop Convener last year, hopes other schools follow her plastic-free lead.

"A lot of other schools are interested so they watch my tuckshop Facebook page... I think it's the first in Queensland, no one else is doing it," she said.