Coast school students take strike action on climate change

YEPPOON students are planning to strike from school on Friday March 15

to send a clear message to politicians to take climate change seriously.

One of the organising students, Ava Gilmore wants change and she wants it now and she is not afraid to let the powers that be know how she feels.

Ava said she loves nothing better than snorkelling and embracing what nature has to offer and she wants that to be preserved into the future.

"I love all the fish, all the colours. I've seen turtles, dolphins, whales and dugongs and they are all amazing," Ava said.

"Climate change is hurting our oceans and all the creatures in the oceans are suffering. I need it to stop."

Spokesperson Tom Henderson said the Yeppoon strike event will be one of 40 school strikes planned for Australia and more than 300 internationally as part of a Global day of action. "Inspired by the words and actions of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, the school strikes have spread across the world building into a powerful youth led movement," Tom said.

"Several students from various Capricorn Coast schools met up on the weekend to plan their strike.

"A shared passion for the reef and local marine environment came across as a primary motivation in making sure that climate change is urgently addressed.

"The students plan to promote the Yeppoon strike over social media and distributing flyers while reminding their peers that they must have their parents' permission to be absent from school on the day.

"Their next planning meeting will be this Thursday March 7 at 6pm at the Community Development Centre in John Street (TBC) and they are inviting all students to join them in a bid to have their feelings heard."

Parent Paula Ganfield said as a parent who listens to her children's hopes and fears on climate change.

"l felt being involved in a Global School Strike 4 Climate would be a perfect platform and opportunity for all kids to express the urgency for change," Paula said.

"Empowering them and allowing their voices to be heard is important because they are truly concerned about our local reefs and planet."

Likewise, student Neve Gilmore said was spurred into action when last year someone told her the reef could die.

"When I grow up I would like it to be there still, living," she said.