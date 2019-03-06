Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YOUTH POWER Ava Gilmour 12 St Ursulas College, Neve Gilmour 10 Farnborough Primary, Kai Ganfield 12 Yeppoon High, Finn Ganfield 11 Farnborough Primary are worried about Climate Change.
YOUTH POWER Ava Gilmour 12 St Ursulas College, Neve Gilmour 10 Farnborough Primary, Kai Ganfield 12 Yeppoon High, Finn Ganfield 11 Farnborough Primary are worried about Climate Change.
Community

Coast school students take strike action on climate change

Trish Bowman
by
6th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YEPPOON students are planning to strike from school on Friday March 15

to send a clear message to politicians to take climate change seriously.

One of the organising students, Ava Gilmore wants change and she wants it now and she is not afraid to let the powers that be know how she feels.

Ava said she loves nothing better than snorkelling and embracing what nature has to offer and she wants that to be preserved into the future.

"I love all the fish, all the colours. I've seen turtles, dolphins, whales and dugongs and they are all amazing," Ava said.

"Climate change is hurting our oceans and all the creatures in the oceans are suffering. I need it to stop."

Spokesperson Tom Henderson said the Yeppoon strike event will be one of 40 school strikes planned for Australia and more than 300 internationally as part of a Global day of action. "Inspired by the words and actions of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, the school strikes have spread across the world building into a powerful youth led movement," Tom said.

"Several students from various Capricorn Coast schools met up on the weekend to plan their strike.

"A shared passion for the reef and local marine environment came across as a primary motivation in making sure that climate change is urgently addressed.

"The students plan to promote the Yeppoon strike over social media and distributing flyers while reminding their peers that they must have their parents' permission to be absent from school on the day.

"Their next planning meeting will be this Thursday March 7 at 6pm at the Community Development Centre in John Street (TBC) and they are inviting all students to join them in a bid to have their feelings heard."

Parent Paula Ganfield said as a parent who listens to her children's hopes and fears on climate change.

"l felt being involved in a Global School Strike 4 Climate would be a perfect platform and opportunity for all kids to express the urgency for change," Paula said.

"Empowering them and allowing their voices to be heard is important because they are truly concerned about our local reefs and planet."

Likewise, student Neve Gilmore said was spurred into action when last year someone told her the reef could die.

"When I grow up I would like it to be there still, living," she said.

climate change climate change strike
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Parliamentary shout out leaves QFES volunteer stunned

    premium_icon Parliamentary shout out leaves QFES volunteer stunned

    Community Rural Fire Brigade Volunteer Jenny Kingston has been described "as a behind the scenes angel of the brigade”

    • 6th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Magistrate to defendant: 'stop being a drunken lout'

    premium_icon Magistrate to defendant: 'stop being a drunken lout'

    Crime 'You need to wake up to yourself' magistrate lectures teen

    • 6th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Buyers on the hunt for cheap homes in Rockhampton

    premium_icon Buyers on the hunt for cheap homes in Rockhampton

    Property Find out why homes under $200,000 are attracting a lot of attention

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Mountain bike trails to become tourism driver for CQ town

    premium_icon Mountain bike trails to become tourism driver for CQ town

    Council News Plus the Fireclay Caverns are even closer to re-opening

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:00 AM