Coast schools top the state's best in innovation

FOUR Sunshine Coast schools have been recognised for their ability to think outside the box at the Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

The awards recognised educators for their innovation and drive to engage young people throughout Queensland.

Two Coast schools were named state winners in their nominated categories, and two others nabbed a state finalist title.

Nambour Special School won the Excellence in Inclusive Education category for their work to "lift literacy for every learner".

The school developed what's called an emergent literacy assessment tool, which tracks the progress of students with significant or multiple disabilities.

Emergent literacy is for students working at the equivalent or below Prep-level learning.

"In 2011 we wanted to develop a literacy framework that allowed progress for every student, but also develop the level of literacy as well," principal Richard Fisher said.

"There was lots of different formal assessment tools we could use. But for students with quite significant or multiple disabilities, there was no tool. We decided to make our own up, and spent a lot of time developing that.

"It provides us the opportunity to track real minute levels of literacy progress, and report on that ... and then target learning a little bit higher."

Mr Fisher said seeing constant improvements in students only made the school want to improve further.

"It's the kids that drive you, you know, they drive you to improve all the time," he said.

Another Coast winner, Sunshine Beach State High School, took out the prize for Excellence in Global Engagement for its globalisation program.

Sunshine Beach State High School won a state award for excellence. Year 10 student Ella McDonald catches up on her studies in the school library. Warren Lynam

Deputy principal in teaching and learning, Helen Leyden, said the school's win was a recognition of the years of hard work staff had put in to "create global citizens".

To achieve that goal, the school focuses on its strong language program, an exposure to inter-cultural experiences and inter-cultural understanding.

Students have the opportunity to travel to other schools in China and Italy, and can also share their learning with students all over the world through an online program.

Sunshine Beach State High School students on the school's first tour to Italy earlier this year to visit their sister school in Changshu (Ouqu Middle School).

"Living here in Noosa ... we're nestled in the sand dunes," Ms Leyden said.

"We don't have a large number of students with English as a second language, and we don't have a large number of indigenous kids.

"So the challenge has always been how do we prepare our students in being able to be global citizens and live in a global, connected world."

The winners were announced at a gala dinner at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday.

Showcase Awards recipients share in more than $540,000 in development grants.

"It's an acknowledgement on the work that we've done on this over the last seven years," Mr Fisher said.

"It's nice to have people away from the school looking at your practice and saying 'yeah that's a really good practice and something that would be good to share with other schools'."

Ms Leyden said the award recognised everything teachers had been doing to enable students to have a globally-minded future.

"I'm so proud," she said.